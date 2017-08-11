Iran ships 25 tons of cheese to Russia

An official said a total of 25 tons of cream cheese worth 100 thousand dollars have been exported to Russia through Astara Customs Office.

Behnam Pourzarb, chairman of Astara Veterinary Network, added that the cargo had received confirmation from Mazandaran Province Veterinary Department and enjoyed supervision of Astara Network, Mehr News Agency reported.

He continued that so far in the present Iranian calendar year (that began on March 21), a total of 125 tons of cream cheese have been sent to the Russian market through Astara border point.

Astara Customs Office operates in various arenas including import, export, temporary entry and exit, border guard cooperatives, domestic and foreign transit, international trade agreements, licensing of car exists, passenger and judicial affairs and ranks first in carry-on-luggage exports among the country’s land borders and conducts the largest volume of exports among northern borders of Iran.

With a population of 91 thousand, Astara is located in far west of Gilan Province and neighbors Azerbaijan Republic.