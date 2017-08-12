These four foods can contain deadly toxic metals

Heart disease is known to be caused by poor diet, lack of exercise and smoking, but it could also be triggered by toxic metals found in certain foods, including rice, fish, mushrooms and bone broth.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the UK, express.co.uk reported.

While eating a poor diet, lack of physically activity and smoking are known to raise you risk, consuming toxic metals — such as mercury, lead, arsenic, and cadmium — in your meals may trigger it too.

Metal pollutants in diet can increase the likelihood you will suffer cardiovascular disease, according to a 2014 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Indeed, researchers found the metals play a key role in the development of atherosclerosis — where the arteries become clogged with fatty substances.

What’s more, a study revealed that cadmium could increase risk of developing womb cancer in women.

Mercury, lead, arsenic, and cadmium are usually found in the earth’s crust, but can find their way into particular foods.

Fish

Many types of fish can contain a small amount of mercury which can be toxic to our nervous systems.

Research has found that regular fish eaters had 11 times more mercury than a group who rarely ate fish.

Halibut, Spanish mackerel and fresh tuna have the highest levels of mercury.

It is suggested pregnant women limit fish intake, since mercury can harm fetuses.

Mushrooms

High levels of cadmium were linked to higher risk of womb cancer in women, according to a study published by the University of Missouri.

The metal can be present in high amounts in mushrooms, liver, shellfish and root vegetables.

Jane McElroy, lead study author from the University of Missouri, said: “Cadmium is an estrogen-mimicking chemical, meaning it imitates estrogen and its effects on the body.

“Endometrial cancer has been associated with estrogen exposure."

Bone broth

If exposed to lead, animals tend to store it in their bones.

In a 2013 study published in the journal Medical Hypotheses researchers found high concentrations of lead in organic chicken broth.

Rice

It can contain arsenic, linked by research to heart disease, kidney disease, brain disease, and diabetes.

Unfortunately, rice is very efficient at absorbing the metal from the soil, water used on farmland, and cooking water.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), atherosclerosis can lead a number of conditions including coronary heart disease, heart attacks, strokes and angina.

Risk factors include increased age, smoking, lack of exercise and alcohol consumption.