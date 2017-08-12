Flooding kills eight in northeastern Iran

Heavy downpours have caused flooding in four cities in northeastern Iran, killing eight people and leaving significant damage.

Torrential rains hit the cities of Dargaz, Quchan, Nishapur, and Kalat, all located in Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province, on Friday evening, presstv.ir wrote.

Mojtaba Ahmadi, the director of the Red Crescent Society in the province, said 190 rescue workers had been dispatched to the affected areas, alongside ambulances and aid shipments.

As many as 450 people have, meanwhile, been accommodated in temporary shelters, he added.

Mahdi Rezayi, who is the deputy of operations at the Fire Department in Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi Province, said 40 travelers stranded on roadways had also been safely evacuated in a village in Kalat.

North Khorasan’s Shirvan County bore the brunt of the flooding, said Samad Izanlu, a deputy at the local governor’s office.

Up to four villages sustained substantial infrastructural damages there and were cut off from nearby areas by floodwaters, he added.

Back in April, heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in four provinces in Iran’s northwest, killing a total of 48 people.