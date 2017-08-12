Signs you could have MS

Multiple sclerosis — also known as MS — is a condition which can affect the brain and spinal cord. The symptoms of the condition can be unpredictable.

There are more than 100,000 people diagnosed with MS in the UK, express.co.uk reported.

MS is a neurological condition which is most commonly diagnosed in people in their 20s and 30s.

Multiple sclerosis attacks the central nervous system which includes the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

In severe cases the patient can become paralyzed or blind, or experience numbness in the limbs.

MS is an autoimmune condition which means the immune system mistakes part of the body for a foreign substance and attacks it.

Experts are not clear on what causes the immune system to attack the body.

MS has lots of different symptoms and most people won't experience them all — and certainly not at the same time.

National Health Service (NHS) Choices said: “The symptoms are unpredictable. Some people's symptoms develop and worsen steadily over time, while for others they come and go.”

Periods when symptoms get worse are known as relapses — these can be triggered by infections. Periods when symptoms improve or disappear are known as remissions.

The most common symptoms of MS include:

Fatigue — extreme tiredness

This is one of the most common symptoms of MS. People with the condition often feel an overwhelming sense of exhaustion which means they struggle to carry out simple activities.

Vision problems

Double vision, loss of vision or color blindness can occur in people with MS. Some people also experience pain in their eye.

Numbness and tingling

The sensations can take place in the arms or legs — or even the main part of the body.

Mobility problems such as difficulty walking

This can also make walking and moving around, clumsiness, and dizziness and vertigo.

The condition can also cause muscles to contract painfully and spasm or to become stiff and resistant to movement. It can also cause people to feel weak.

Depression and anxiety

It is not uncommon for people with MS to experience mental health problems such as depression.

This could be caused by MS or could be as a result of having to live with a long term condition.

Bowel and bladder problems — such as incontinence or having to urinate more frequently.

Some people also find they experience more urinary tract infections. Constipation is also one of the most common problems associated with MS. Bowel incontinence is much less common.

Cognitive dysfunction

MS can cause problems with thinking and learning which can include difficulty remembering new things, getting stuck on words and problems understanding and processing information.

Some people also experience difficulty with planning and problem solving.

There is no cure for MS but there are treatments and therapies for the condition.

