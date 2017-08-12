Why it may be time for investors to reduce risk

News ID: 198456 Published: 0654 GMT 12 Aug 2017

Rachel Golder, Goldman Sachs Asset Management's co-head of high yield and bank loans, Brian Rehling, Wells Fargo's co-head of global fixed-income strategy, and Craig Bishop, RBC Wealth Management fixed-income strategist, discuss their investment strategies with Bloomberg's Mike McKee and Scarlet Fu on "Bloomberg Real Yield."

Bloomberg

KeyWords