0845 GMT August 12 2017

News ID: 198457
Published: 0659 GMT 12 Aug 2017

T. rex skull to be prepared live

T. rex skull to be prepared live
geekwire.com

University of Washington's Burke Museum will allow live public viewing of the fossil preparation for a recently discovered 3,000-pound Tyrannosaurus rex skull

foxnews.com
Download
   
KeyWords
rex
skull
prepared
 
