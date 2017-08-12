RSS
0845 GMT August 12 2017

News ID: 198460
Published: 0801 GMT 12 Aug 2017

Culture minister: Killing of army advisor Daesh brutality

IRNA

Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance extended his condolences on Saturday over the execution of the Iranian military advisor in Syria by Daesh, describing it as a manifestation of brutality by the Takfiri terrorists.

Expressing his condolences, Reza Salehi Amiri said in his message that Mohsen Hojjaji's martyrdom was manifestation of relentless hostility and violence by the enemies of the religion, IRNA reported.

Hojjaji, 25, was taken hostage and decapitated recently by the Daesh Takfiri terrorists in Syria.

The killing prompted condemnations by Iranian officials and figures.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on his Instagram page commemorated the sacrifices of all Iranian military advisors, known in Iran as 'Defenders of Shrines', including Mohsen Hojjaji, and said that they sacrificed their life to fight the crimes of Takfiri-Terrorists and guarantee security and peace for the oppressed Muslims of the region.

Meanwhile, Quds Force Commander Major General Qasem Soleimani in reaction to Daesh brutal act vowed to clean the region from the terrorist group elements.

“Such crime which has happened several times against the Sunni and Shia Muslims in the region will only increase the awareness and unity of Muslim people against the sinister phenomenon [of terrorism],” the commander noted.

 

   
KeyWords
Hojjaji
Iran
Daesh
 
