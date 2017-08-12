RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1220 GMT August 12 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198463
Published: 0908 GMT 12 Aug 2017

Iran biggest producer of sturgeon fish: Official

Iran biggest producer of sturgeon fish: Official
pinterest

Iran ranks first among the world countries producing sturgeon and salmon fish, an Iranian agricultural official announced on Saturday.

The July 2015 nuclear deal played an important in reviving the Iranian fishing industry, Head of Iran Fisheries Organization Hassan Salehi said at a local ceremony in this northern Iranian province, IRNA wrote.

Salehi, who is also deputy agriculture minister, said Iran exported 120,000 tons of fishery products during the past Iranian calendar year ended on March 20, 2017.

The exported fisheries earned Iran $412 million, the official added.

When Russia in retaliation for the US and European sanctions did limit their imports from the country, that provided Iran with an ample opportunity to capture the market despite lack of needed infrastructure to meet the demands, Salehi noted.

But today Iran fishing industry can meet demands of countries like Russia, importing 100,000 tons of fishery products from the country, he added.

Last year, out of 160,000 tons of the salmon produced in Iran, 10,000 tons was exported, he said adding the country, in the current year, is following to achieve a 30,000-ton target on salmon production.

   
KeyWords
sturgeon
Iran
Salehi
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0732 sec