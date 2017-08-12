Syria liberates last Daesh stronghold in Homs

The Syrian army and its allied forces have flushed out Takfiri Daesh terrorists from their last stronghold in Syria’s sprawling central province of Homs.

Syrian media reported on Saturday that the key town of al-Sukhna had been completely purged of Daesh terrorists, presstv.ir wrote.

Footage that circulated on social media showed Syrian soldiers firing celebratory gunfire and showed the terrorists’ deserted arms caches and hideouts in the town.

Sukhna is some 50 kilometers away from the border separating Homs from the neighboring Dayr al-Zawr Province. The latter is the last territory in the Arab country where Daesh maintains relatively substantive presence.

The government has also had its forces enter Dayr al-Zawr from the south.

Separately, Press TV’s Syria correspondent Mohamad Ali reported from the northwestern city of Suwayda that the army had managed to reach the border with Jordan for the first time since 2011, when militancy began in Syria.

The Syrian army and allied forces have made fresh gains in the country’s south.

The successful operations liberated a 30-kilometer-long stretch of land along the frontier.

Press TV’s reporter said the government had now regained control over many border outposts and blocked militant infiltration points on the common border.

The Syrian army liberated the northwestern city of Aleppo late last year, delivering the heaviest blow to the militants since the onset of the crisis.