Egypt train crash toll rises to 49 (video)

The death toll in a passenger train collision in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria has risen to 49.

More than 120 others were injured in Friday's crash, state television reported on Saturday, AAP reported.

The Health Ministry had previously said 42 people were killed in the accident.

The collision occurred when a passenger train coming from Cairo to Alexandria rammed into the rear of another that was waiting at a station, the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear.

Private newspaper Al-Masry al-Youm, citing unidentified sources, said the crash was caused by an error in the shifting rail system that directs trains in the area.

Transport Minister Hesham Aaraft suspended several rail officials from duty pending investigations into the tragedy, one of the deadliest in Egypt in recent years.

Railway traffic resumed in the area on Saturday after the mangled train carriages were lifted off the tracks.

The accident took place less than a month before Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim festival, around which time many Egyptians travel to their home towns for family reunions.