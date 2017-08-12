0329 GMT August 12 2017
Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198473
Published: 1314 GMT 12 Aug 2017
France: large fires continue to rage in Corsica (video)
AFP news agency Published on Aug 12, 2017 Firefighters continued to tackle two fires in Corsica, France, on Saturday morning, which had already caused the evacuation of a thousand people.
Download
KeyWords
France
fire
spread
IranDaily
Related News :
California fires spread quickly; blazes tamed in Colorado
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Latest News
France: large fires continue to rage in Corsica (video)
Eleven dead in Kenya as post-election riots flare (video)
Egypt train crash toll rises to 49 (video)
Floods kill 12 in Iran (video)
Yemen's blood bank faces threat of closure within days (video)
Indian hospital scandal, 60 children die (video)
Eyeglass camera captures officer shooting
The startling statistics behind America's opioid crisis
Why it may be time for investors to reduce risk
The main differences between bitcoin and Ethereum
Most Visited
US calls off rescue for three marines missing off Australia
New York identifies remains of 9/11 victim
FBI: 'Improvised explosive device' behind Minnesota mosque blast
US notifies UN of Paris climate deal pullout
www.irandailyonline.com
All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright