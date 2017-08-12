RSS
News ID: 198475
Published: 1348 GMT 12 Aug 2017

Syrian Army takes new areas in Homs, Raqqa

Syrian Army takes new areas in Homs, Raqqa

Syria’s Army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, established full control over Sukhneh city, 70 km northeast of Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs Province after launching intensive operations against Daesh terrorists.

A military source said on Saturday that large numbers of Daesh terrorists were killed and their weapons and equipment were destroyed in the army operations, SANA reported.

The source added that the army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, continued their operations to ensure safety of the
surrounding area and hunted the terrorists who fled away.

The engineering units dismantled the mines and explosive devices planted by the terrorists inside the residential buildings and streets, according to the source.

Army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, continued successful operations in the depths of Badyia desert and conducted a night air drop 20 kilometers behind the fronts of the Daesh terrorist group to the south of Kadir town between Raqqa and Homs.

The army’s successful airdrop contributed to the advancement of the army units and the backup forces 21 kilometers to establish full control over Khirbet Makman and Kadir, and to the advancement 12 kilometers to the southeast of Raqqa to establish control over Bei al-Rahoum village.

Huge numbers of the Daesh terrorists were killed in the operations, in addition to destroying three tanks, 17 machinegun-equipped vehicles and seven cars rigged with explosives and two tanks and a number of artillery pieces were seized, the source said.

   
