RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0330 GMT August 12 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198477
Published: 1415 GMT 12 Aug 2017

Hopton: Britain will soon take measures to boost Iran ties

Hopton: Britain will soon take measures to boost Iran ties
MEHR NEWS AGENCY

National Desk

Britain’s Ambassador to Tehran Nicholas Hopton said on Saturday that London will soon take many measures aimed at expanding relations with Tehran. 

He made the remarks in a meeting with East Azarbaijan’s Governor General Esmaeil Jabbarzadeh in the provincial capital city Tabriz, IRNA reported.

The British official said that “Britain have had age-old ties between Iran, which have experienced ups and downs, but we want to focus on the positive aspects” of the relations.

Pointing to the banking and visa problems on the way of expansion of relations, Hopton expressed hope that they would settle the problems in coming months.

He added that the British government has announced its full commitment to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement with P5+1 group of countries, which also includes the European country.

Britain and Iran exchanged top diplomats three years ago to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2011 after protesters angry over London’s role in sanctions imposed on Iran, stormed its embassy in Tehran.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
London
Tehran
ties
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0445 sec