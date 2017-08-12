Hopton: Britain will soon take measures to boost Iran ties

National Desk

Britain’s Ambassador to Tehran Nicholas Hopton said on Saturday that London will soon take many measures aimed at expanding relations with Tehran.

He made the remarks in a meeting with East Azarbaijan’s Governor General Esmaeil Jabbarzadeh in the provincial capital city Tabriz, IRNA reported.

The British official said that “Britain have had age-old ties between Iran, which have experienced ups and downs, but we want to focus on the positive aspects” of the relations.

Pointing to the banking and visa problems on the way of expansion of relations, Hopton expressed hope that they would settle the problems in coming months.

He added that the British government has announced its full commitment to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement with P5+1 group of countries, which also includes the European country.

Britain and Iran exchanged top diplomats three years ago to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2011 after protesters angry over London’s role in sanctions imposed on Iran, stormed its embassy in Tehran.