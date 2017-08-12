Iran, UN call for end to human tragedy in Yemen

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed called for steps to bring the human tragedy in the Arab country to an end.

In a meeting in Tehran on Saturday, Zarif and the UN envoy discussed the latest developments in Yemen.

The two officials highlighted the need for an end to the ongoing human catastrophe in Yemen and called for efforts to find comprehensive political solutions for the country’s crisis.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari, who also on Saturday met the UN official, said the Islamic Republic supports all efforts by the UN aimed at putting an end to the war in crisis-hit Yemen.

The Iranian diplomat in his meeting with the UN envoy expressed deep concern about the severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Press TV reported.

The UN envoy informed Jaberi Ansari about the latest developments concerning the humanitarian situation in Yemen as well as his recent talks to revive efforts aimed at finding a political solution to the Yemeni crisis and called on Iran to support such bids.

The two officials also exchanged views about new initiatives for a solution to the political stalemate in Yemen.

The UN envoy arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Saturday to discuss the Yemeni conflict with Iranian officials.

Yemen has been facing war by a Saudi-led coalition since March 2015. Leading a number of its vassal states, Saudi Arabia launched the military aggression on Yemen to eliminate the Houthi movement and reinstall a Riyadh-friendly former president. The war, however, has failed to achieve either of the goals, morphing into a protracted conflict and causing a humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

UN-brokered talks between Yemen’s warring sides have also failed to end the conflict so far.

Iran has repeatedly called for a swift end to the brutal Saudi-led military campaign.