Iran's non-oil exports from western border region up

Iran nearly doubled its non-oil exports from a western border crossing over a four-month period from March 21 compared to the figure for the same period last year.

Iran's exports from Siranband border crossing in the western province of Kurdestan increased by 90 percent during March-July period against the figure for last year, Head of Baneh Customs Office Saeed Sanjabi said, Fars News Agency reported.

He added that some goods worth $11.5 million were exported to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region over the four-month period compared to the figure for the same time-span last year which was $6.1 million.

"The main items exported from Siranband border crossing were cement, glass, pumice, plastic products, and various fruits," Sanjabi said.

He underlined that connecting the Customs system in Baneh to the country's Customs network played a significant role in facilitating export to Iraqi Kurdistan Region, the official said.

According to Sanjabi, exports from the border area are expected to reach $4 million per month once infrastructure obstacles are removed.

Baneh, with a population of 158,000, lies to the west of Sanandaj the capital of Iran's Kurdestan Province.