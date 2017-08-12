Iran to hold exhibition in Istanbul in October

An exhibition of Iranian products and goods is planned in the Turkish city of Istanbul in late October, announced the Iranian embassy in Turkey.

The Iran Solo Exhibition will open on October 25 and last until October 28, the embassy's Commercial Attaché Hamid Zadbum said, reported Tasnim News Agency.

The fair will begin after an inauguration ceremony which will be attenced by senior Iranian and Turkish officials, he said.

Iranian companies involved in various sectors, including oil and gas and petrochemicals, automotive and spare parts, aerospace industries, wood and cellulose industries, metal industries, food industry, agricultural products, mining and mineral industries, construction materials, ceramic tiles, household appliances, cultural products and arts and crafts, banking, transportation, tourism, free zones and textile industries, are expected to participate in the exhibition.

On May 24, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed their countries' readiness to expand ties especially in the economic field.

During a telephone conversation, the two presidents said that Iran and Turkey were keen to open a new chapter in bilateral ties and leap forward in economic cooperation.

"Over the past four years, major steps have been taken to develop and deepen Iran-Turkey ties, but a leap must be made … toward reaching an annual trade volume of $30 billion," Rouhani told Erdogan.

The Iranian president also called for further promoting cooperation between the two neighboring countries in the banking sector.

Erdogan congratulated Rouhani on his reelection and voiced Turkey's willingness to boost ties with Iran in all sectors.

Erdogan also reaffirmed Turkey's determination to increase trade with Iran to $30 billion annually, saying Ankara saw no obstacle to the development of cooperation with Tehran.

He also highlighted cooperation between Ankara, Moscow and Tehran to speed up the Astana talks aimed at facilitating a political solution to the Syrian crisis.