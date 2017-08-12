Iran outpowers Syria in FIBA Asia Cup

Arsalan Kazemi (L) scores for Iran in a 87-63 victory over Syria in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 11, 2017. Source: fiba.com

Iran continued the perfect start to its 2017 FIBA Asia Cup campaign as the Asian powerhouse clinched its second victory over Syria.

On Friday, Iran registered 29 assists on the way to a 87-63 triumph over the western-Asian side to stay undefeated in Group A of the competition in Lebanon, fiba.com reported.

Hamed Haddadi continued to make his case for one of the best passing big men in the game, finishing one assist shy of a triple double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists.

Syria struck first just 15 seconds into the game, but Mohammad Jamshidi responded immediately with a three to give Iran a lead it would not relinquish the rest of the way, pulling away in the second period to extend its lead to 20 by halftime.

Jamshidi provided additional support on the ball sharing front, adding 9 assists of his own to go with 16 points, whilst Behnam Yakhchali led the scoring with 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting.

Also on the Gameday 2 of the Group A, Jordan overcame India 61-54 to make it two out of two in the group phase.

Iran had outclassed India in its competition opener by a 101-54 score line on Wednesday.

Next for Iran is a fixture against Jordan on the final day of the group games later tonight.

The 2017 FIBA Asia Cup started on August 8 in Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in the Lebanese capital of Beirut with the final fixture set to be played on August 20.