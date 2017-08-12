Rouhani due in Parliament Tuesday to defend new cabinet

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani plans to attend an open session of Parliament on Tuesday to defend his nominees for cabinet posts, the spokesman for the presiding board of the Parliament said.

Behrouz Nemati pointed to the process of approving Rouhani’s new cabinet and said, according to internal regulations, the president will attend Parliament to defend his proposed candidates, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He further emphasized that vice presidents and proposed ministers also plan to attend the open session of Parliament.

Nemati added that President Rouhani is slated to brief the lawmakers on his future plans and expound on the major policies of the 12th administration.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rouhani submitted a list of his proposed ministerial picks to Parliament for a vote of confidence, three days after his swearing-in ceremony.

The list includes the proposed picks to head 17 out of 18 ministries.

The nominee for the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology is yet to be presented to Parliament.

Rouhani, who was reelected on May 19, has changed eight of his ministers.

Some of the ministers, who have retained their portfolios in the list are Mohammad Javad Zarif as foreign minister, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh as minister of petroleum, Mahmoud Alavi as intelligence minister, Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi as minister of health, and Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli as interior minister.