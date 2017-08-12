Esteghlal edges Tractor Sazi, Persepolis seals three in a row

Esteghlal’s Server Djeparov (C) celebrates after he scores against Tractor Sazi in Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, on August 11, 2017. Source: 90tv.ir

Sports Desk

The third Matchday of Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League saw Esteghlal secure its first victory of the campaign as the holder, Persepolis, eased past Naft Tehran by three goals.

On Friday night, Esteghlal and Tractor Sazi squared off in the capital’s Azadi Stadium hoping to end their win drought in the new season.

A sole goal through a long range effort by Tehran’s Blues’ new signing, Server Djeparov, in the closing minutes of the first half proved to be the match decider as Esteglal eventually won by a 1-0 score line.

On Thursday, three second-half goals gave Persepolis an easy victory over Naft as the champion continues its perfect start of the season.

Mehdi Taremi opened his account in the new campaign shortly after the interval after Persepolis’s playmaker, Mohsen Mosalman, put him in a one-on-one situation with the Naft’s goalkeeper. Taremi then put things to bed with his second of the game with two minutes left on the clock after Farshad Ahmadzadeh had doubled the champion’s lead midway through the second half.

Elsewhere, the surprise package of the competition, Pars Jonoobi Jam, sealed a crucial away point against a ten-man Sepahan as an injury time goal by Ehsan Ta’idi made the final result 1-1 after Shahin Saghebi had put Sepahan in front.

Saipa won away at Esteghlal Khuzestan 2-1 to remain undefeated alongside Persepolis and Pars Jam.

Mohammad Abbaszadeh and Ali Qolizadeh scored in the space of four minutes of the second half to put Ali Daei’s side in the driving seat before Reza Karamolachaab pulled one back for the host to make it a nervy ending to the game.

Persepolis leads the table with three consecutive victories. Pars Jonoobi Jam and Saipa seat on the second and third positions respectively, having clinched seven points.