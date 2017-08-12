Zarif says JCPOA fetches billions of dollars, vows to activate economic diplomacy

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who has been nominated to continue to serve as foreign minister in President Hassan Rouhani’s second term, said on Saturday economic diplomacy and the boosting of ties with neighboring countries will be the Foreign Ministry’s top two priorities in the next four years.

“In the foreign policy area, we stress economic diplomacy as we believe that the Foreign Ministry should serve economic progress and people’s livelihoods,” Zarif told a group of lawmakers in Tehran, IRNA reported.

“Secondly,” he said, “relations with neighbors have to be upgraded.”

He cited “resistance economy” as an important priority for the Foreign Ministry, especially in terms of expanding non-oil exports and attracting capital and technology into Iran.

Zarif further noted that the ministry would follow the path of peace, stability, and more cooperation in the region.

The top diplomat hailed the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as successful, saying Iran has reached its goals through the landmark agreement.

“Billions of dollars have poured into the country as foreign investment,” he said as he pointed to one the achievement of the accord.

Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China – plus Germany reached the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and began implementing it in January 2016.

Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The UN Security Council later unanimously endorsed a resolution that effectively turned the JCPOA into international law.