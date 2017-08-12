Iran to attend BIBF with 80-member team

Art & Culture Desk

An 80-member Iranian delegation will take part in Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) to be held from August 23-27, 2017.

Speaking at a press conference on the 24th edition of BIBF, Gholamreza Noei, director of Iran Cultural Fairs Institute's international exhibitions section, added that nine well-known Iranian authors will be present in Iran's pavilion during the event to be held at China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, ISNA reported.

Iran's Cultural Attaché in China Mohammad-Rasoul Almasieh as well as one of the directors of the book fair were also present at the press conference which was held in Beijing on August 11.

Noei said three Iranian music ensembles will also put on live performances during the expo.

He listed the other programs of the Iranian pavilion during the exposition as putting more than 950 books in different fields on display, holding Iran's film week at National Museum of China, showcasing 70 illustrations by Iranian artists, introducing a number of contemporary veteran Iranian authors as well as Tehran International Book Fair and presenting the strong points of Iran's publishing industry to the visitors.

Noei said 13 Iranian publishers, three illustrators as well as the representatives of three Iranian literary agencies will be present in Iran's pavilion in this expo.

He said Iran's pavilion will be set up in an area of 500 square meters, adding traditional Iranian architectural features and designs as well as decorative tiles and breaks have been used in designing and decorating the pavilion.

"Some parts of the pavilion have been prepared for holding specialized meetings and roundtables, showcasing the books by participating publishers, presenting the artworks by Iranian illustrators and introducing the works by authors attending the event."

Noei said as the event's Guest of Honor, Iran's motto in the exhibition will be: 'Iran — the Colorful Dream of Silk Road'.

Speaking at the same conference, Almasieh said Iran and China are proud to be holding Asia's biggest book fairs.

"The two states have longstanding historical backgrounds and boast of ancient civilizations. Iran is located in West Asia and China in the east of the giant continent."

Both countries will do their best to revive the ancient Silk Road and help link other nations in the modern world, he added.

In July, a report in BIBF's website announced that Iran will be the Guest of Honor in this expo.

It added said 'Islamic Republic of Iran', also known as 'Persia' is a country with a long-standing history, splendid culture and ancient civilization. It is located on the Iranian plateau and bound on the north by the Caspian Sea and on the south by the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea. The official religion of Iran is Islam (Shia) and its principle ethnic group is the Persian People.

As the Country of Honor of 2017 BIBF, Iran will bring us a cultural feast with the slogan of 'Iran — the Colorful Dream of Silk Road'. The country's pavilion is located at the entrance of West Hall 2, New China International Exhibition Center covering an area of 500 square meters.

Around 100 people including the Iranian minister of culture and Islamic guidance together with Iranian publishers, writers, illustrators and artists will be present at the book fair. A series of publishing seminars, book promotion events, writers' dialogues, illustrators' shows and art performance will come soon during the book fair.