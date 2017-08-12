RSS
Published: 1503 GMT 12 Aug 2017

Iran inscribes 22 natural sites on national heritage list

Iran inscribes 22 natural sites on national heritage list

Art & Culture Desk

Iran registered 22 historical and natural heritage locations on the list of national heritage sites, said an official of Iran's Cultural Heritage Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO).

Ali Qomi, the head the department of the natural heritages of ICHHTO's Office for Inscriptions and Preservation and Revitalization of Intangible Cultural and Natural Heritage, further said that these historical/natural sites and heritages are located in the provinces of South Khorasan (10 sites), Mazandaran (seven sites) and Qazvin (five sites) in the east, north and northwest Iran respectively, IRNA wrote.

He said they include geological phenomena related to Cretaceous and Quaternary periods such as caves, lakes as well as up to 600-year-old trees.

Qomi added among the most prominent sites are the Lake of Souls and Daniel Cave in Mazandaran Province and the Black Land of Tabas in South Khorasan Province.

   
