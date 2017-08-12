Jemisin wins best novel for second successive year in Hugo awards

A year after N.K. Jemisin became the first black person to win the Hugo award for best novel, the African American author has landed the prestigious science fiction prize for the second year running.

Jemisin was announced as the winner of the best novel Hugo at Worldcon in Helsinki on Friday, the Guardian reported.

She took the prize, which is voted for by fans, for 'The Obelisk Gate', the follow-up to her Hugo award-winning novel 'The Fifth Season'. The series is set in a world that is constantly threatened by seismic activity, and where the mutants who can control the environment are oppressed by humans. The New York Times called Jemisin's writing in the series 'intricate and extraordinary'.

Hugos administrator Nicholas Whyte said that 3,319 people voted in this year's award — the third-highest vote total ever and the highest participation in the Hugos for a Worldcon outside the US or UK.

"There's been a very high level of genuine engagement and thoughtful participation," said Whyte. "People can read into that what they like."

The Hugos have been running since the 1950s and have been won by authors including Isaac Asimov, Robert A Heinlein and Neil Gaiman.

Some of the other winners of Hugo 2017 were Seanan McGuire (best novella) for the book 'Every Heart a Doorway', Ursula Vernon (best novelette) for the book 'The Tomato Thief', Amal El-Mohtar (best short story) for the book 'Seasons of Glass and Iron' and Ursula K Le Guin (best related work) for 'Words Are My Matter: Writings About Life and Books'.