0620 GMT August 12 2017

Published: 1535 GMT 12 Aug 2017

Palestinian woman detained over alleged stabbing attack

Israeli military forces have arrested a Palestinian woman alleged to have carried out a stabbing attack against an Israeli man in the occupied Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds.

Israeli media outlets claimed that the woman approached the 31-year-old man near the Damascus Gate light rail station on Sultan Suleiman Street on Saturday, and stabbed him in the shoulder.

Israeli security forces in the area responded immediately, apprehended the woman and brought her in for interrogation.

The Israeli man was transported to Hadassah University Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Locals later identified the woman as Fadwa Nazih Kamil Rabayaa.

Earlier this month, Israeli military forces arrested a Palestinian teenage boy in the southern part of the occupied territories over an alleged stabbing attack.

Israeli police spokesperson Luba al-Samri said in a statement that a 42-year-old Israeli man sustained serious wounds on August 2, when an unidentified 19-year-old Palestinian from the city of Yatta, located approximately eight kilometers south of the city of al-Khalil (Hebron), entered a supermarket in Yavne and stabbed the man several times in his upper body. 

The Palestinian teenager was then tackled to the ground by civilians, before Israeli police forces arrived to arrest him.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed new tensions ever since Israeli forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in the ongoing tensions since the beginning of October 2015.

The Tel Aviv regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of Jerusalem al-Quds over the past decades by constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population. Palestinians say the Israeli measures are aimed at paving the way for the Judaization of the city.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound is a flashpoint Islamic site, which is also holy to Jews. The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

 

 

   
