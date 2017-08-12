Iran wins 5th Asian Junior Under-20 Kurash Championships

The Persians took the top position, having won three gold medals, four silvers and four bronzes. Uzbekistan claimed the second place with three gold medals and one silver.

Turkmenistan finished in the third place with one gold and eight bronze medals.

Javad Moradi, Ghasem Baghcheghi and Hamed Rashidi were awarded three gold medals in the minus 81-kilogram, minus 90-kilogram and minus 100-kilogram weight categories at the end of their competitions at Islamic Azad University Sports Hall in Bojnourd, located about 701 kilometers (436 miles) northeast of the Iranian capital city of Tehran.

Additionally, Ali Mohammadi Barimanlou, Shayan Khairandish, Mohammad Shahbaz and Farzin Shahbaz won four silver medals in the minus 66-kilogram, minus 90-kilogram, minus 100-kilogram and over 100-kilogram sections respectively.

Vahid Barimanlou, Vahid Jeddi, Armin Bendar and Abbas Hosseinzadeh pocketed Iran’s bronze medals in the minus 60-kilogram, minus 66-kilogram and minus 73-kilogram weight classes.

The 5th edition of Asian Junior Under-20 Kurash Championships started in Bojnourd, Iran, on August 9, and finished on August 12, 2017.

The sports event attracted some 70 wrestlers from eleven Asian countries, including Chinese Taipei, Iran, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan,

The Turkmen national wrestling competition, kurash (also written as goresh), is a kind of wrestling on belts that has ancient roots, and dates back to as early as the third century BC. Wrestlers need to earn points by forcing the opponent to touch the mat with any part of the body except a foot.

Kurash competitions are staged in four formats, namely round, shootout, mixed and team.

During the round format contests, athletes compete with all wrestlers in the same weight category. If there are many wrestlers in one weight division, the participants are divided into two groups. Wrestlers who earn the first and second places in each group will be in action for the final showdowns.

Wrestlers are eliminated from the rest of the competition once they lose in the shootout format.

In the mixed format, wrestlers start with the round format for the preliminary round and then shift to the shootout format.