US white nationalists clash with counter-protesters

Hundreds of people are facing off in the US Charlottesville city of Virginia as the city is bracing for a national rally.

Thousands of white nationalists are expected to gather in the in Emancipation Park, where counter–protesters are also expected. Clashes erupted between hundreds of nationalists, who were carrying white blazing torches, with counter-demonstrators at the University of Virginia campus Friday night.

The marchers were chanting slogans including "white lives matter" and "you will not replace us." Nazi expression like “blood and soil” could also be heard in the rally.

Walking through the campus, the nationalists were met by the counter-protesters and a brief scuffle broke out between the two groups.

People in both groups started throwing punches and pushing each other.

Police, who were arrived to break up the clashes, prayed chemical irritant into the protesters.

At least one person was arrested and several on campus were treated for minor injuries.