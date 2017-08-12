People in Barcelona angry at burgeoning tourist arrivals

About one hundred activists gathered on the Barcelona beach to show discontent with the increasing arrivals of tourists.

The protesters said foreign tourists had become more rowdy in their party-seeking behavior. They said the influx had also affected rent prices, making life more difficult for locals.

“Recover the beach for everyone!” was the theme of the protest, which was organized by a group of local residents.

Spain’s burgeoning tourism industry has also triggered anger among some leftist groups who have launched a campaign of vandalism against foreigners in several Spanish tourist destinations, including Barcelona. Some tourists have arrived in the city to a quite frosty welcome as youngsters make chaos in the airport and the buses are sprayed with slogans.

Many say the growth in tourism in Spain has almost gone unchecked and authorities hardly impose restrictions fearing they might affect the boom in the industry.

Reports earlier in the week said local authorities had imposed a ban on Segway tours and electric scooters in Barcelona’s Old City and in the seafront, apparently to soothe concerns among residents. Police have also vowed to keep an eye on tourists who cause public nuisance. British holiday-makers are believed to top the list of drunken foreigners who cause disturbances on the streets and in bars.

Spain has recorded a 12-percent increase in the number of tourist arrivals in the first six months of 2017. Some 75.3 million foreigners visited the country of 46 million people last year with authorities estimating that the boom helped to generate about 11 percent of Spain’s gross domestic product.