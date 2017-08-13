Terrorist blast kills 15 in Pakistan

A strong terrorist blast on Saturday night killed at least 15 and injured over 30 people in Quetta, the center of Pakistan’s Balochistan Province.

According to local sources, casualties include eight military people and seven civilians, IRNA reported.

An emergency has been declared in the city following the blast which occurred in a high-security zone near a Frontier Corps hostel.

Hospital source say the number of casualties could rise as some those injured are in critical condition.

The dead and injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta.

The nature of the explosion could not be immediately ascertained; however, eyewitnesses said the explosion had occurred near a security forces vehicle.

No one has claimed responsibility.