Strong earthquake strikes off Indonesian island of Sumatra

A strong earthquake struck Sunday off the coast of southern Sumatra in Indonesia, causing panic as it was felt several hundred miles (kilometers) away in Singapore.

There are no immediate reports of damage and no tsunami warning, AP reported.

The US Geological Survey said the quake Sunday morning had a magnitude of 6.4 and occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers (21 miles). It was centered 74 kilometers (46 miles) west of the coastal city of Bengkulu.

Ade Edward, an official at the disaster mitigation agency in the coastal city of Padang, about 385 kilometers (240 miles) from Bengkulu, said the quake panicked residents.

It was felt across southern Sumatra.

Channel NewsAsia television station said it received calls from residents in Singapore, some 590 kilometers (370 miles) from Bengkulu, who also felt tremors.