RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0627 GMT August 13 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198513
Published: 0505 GMT 13 Aug 2017

Singing may benefit Parkinson's patients

Singing may benefit Parkinson's patients
UPI

Singing? To benefit people with Parkinson's disease? It just may help, a researcher said.

Quoting Elizabeth Stegemoller, an assistant professor of kinesiology at Iowa State University, UPI wrote, "We're not trying to make them better singers, but to help them strengthen the muscles that control swallowing and respiratory function."

Stegemoller holds a weekly singing therapy class for Parkinson's disease patients. At each session, participants go through a series of vocal exercises and songs.

Singing uses the same muscles as swallowing and breathing control, two functions affected by Parkinson's disease.

Singing significantly improves this muscle activity, according to Stegemoller's research.

She said, "We work on proper breath support, posture and how we use the muscles involved with the vocal cords, which requires them to intricately coordinate good, strong muscle activity.

“Other benefits noted by patients, their families and caregivers include improvements in mood, stress and depression.”

Her research was published in Complementary Therapies in Medicine.

Parkinson's disease is a chronic and progressive movement disorder. Nearly one million Americans live with the disease.

The cause isn't known, and there is no cure at present. But there are treatment options such as medication and surgery to manage symptoms, according to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.

                                             

Symptoms can include tremors of the hands, arms, legs, jaw and face; slowness of movement; limb rigidity; and problems with balance and coordination.

   
KeyWords
patients
Singing
Parkinson's
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0326 sec