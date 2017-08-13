Gas poisons over 360 in southwest of Iran

Chlorine gas leakage in a reservoir in the southwestern city of Dezful, Khuzestan Province, have left 362 with respiratory problems and intoxication.

All hospitals in Dezful are on alert to present medical services to the injured, IRNA reported.

Many of people affected by the poisonous gas have been dismissed from the hospitals after receiving ambulatory care.

Severe exposure to chlorine can result in symptoms of acute airway obstruction including wheezing, cough, chest tightness and acute lung injuries.