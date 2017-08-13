RSS
0627 GMT August 13 2017

News ID: 198515
Published: 0521 GMT 13 Aug 2017

Gas poisons over 360 in southwest of Iran

Gas poisons over 360 in southwest of Iran
IRNA

Chlorine gas leakage in a reservoir in the southwestern city of Dezful, Khuzestan Province, have left 362 with respiratory problems and intoxication.

All hospitals in Dezful are on alert to present medical services to the injured, IRNA reported.

Many of people affected by the poisonous gas have been dismissed from the hospitals after receiving ambulatory care.

Severe exposure to chlorine can result in symptoms of acute airway obstruction including wheezing, cough, chest tightness and acute lung injuries.

   
KeyWords
Gas
Poison
Dezful
 
