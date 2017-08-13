RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0627 GMT August 13 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198524
Published: 0621 GMT 13 Aug 2017

Drug for Niemann-Pick disease type C1 appears safe, effective

Drug for Niemann-Pick disease type C1 appears safe, effective
UPI

Researchers report that an experimental drug appears to be safe and effective at slowing the progression of Niemann-Pick disease type C1.

Niemann-Pick disease type C1 is a rare, fatal genetic disorder that affects children and adolescents causing progressive decline in neurological and cognitive function, UPI reported.

The study, by the National Institutes of Health, was published in The Lancet, and show the drug 2-hydroxypropyl-cyclodextrin, or VTS-270, was effective at slowing the progression of Niemann-Pick disease type C1 in a clinical trial.

Dr. Forbes Porter, clinical director at the National Institutes of Health (NIH)'s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, said, "The results are very encouraging and support continued development of VTS-270 for treating NPC1.

"Compared to untreated patients we followed in an earlier study, participants who received VTS-270 scored better on a scale used to evaluate disease severity and progression, including elements such as speech, cognition and mobility."

VTS-270 was tested on 14 participants aged between four and 23 who received the drug once a month for 12 to 18 months and another group of three participants who received the drug every two weeks for 18 months.

Participants were initially divided into two groups but when it appeared the drug was well tolerated, researchers increased the dose for all participants.

Researchers measured cholesterol levels because NPC1 symptoms come from cholesterol buildup in brain cells and found that after treatment with VTS-270 — a molecule derived from cholesterol metabolism in neurons had increased.

Participants also had lower levels of two proteins indicated in brain injury suggesting that there was less damage to the brain.

Participants who received VTS-270 had lower scores, indicative of less severe disease, in cognition and speech tests.

VTS-270 also did not show adverse side effects and showed it could improve cholesterol metabolism in neurons targeting the causes of symptoms of the disease.

 

   
KeyWords
effective
type
Niemann-Pick
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1990 sec