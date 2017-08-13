Mueller seeks to interview current, former US officials in Russia probe

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is seeking to interview current and former administration officials as part of an ongoing investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, a report said.

Mueller is currently in talks with the West Wing about the possibility of having interviews with the officials, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing three people briefed on the discussions, presstv.ir reported.

He has asked the White House to provide him with some information about any specific meetings with Russian officials, people who attended them and whether there are any notes, transcripts or documents available about them, two of the people said.

They also said that one thing Mueller wants to talk with the officials about is President Donald Trump’s decision in May to sack FBI director James Comey.

So far, no interviews have been planned, however, his investigation has apparently intensified recently, the Times said.

In a surprisingly bold move last month, Mueller executed a search warrant at the Alexandria, Va., home of Paul J. Manafort, who is Trump’s former campaign chairman.

According to legal experts, Mueller might be trying to pressure Manafort into cooperating with the investigation.

Mueller along with several congressional committees is investigating whether the Russian government coordinated with Trump's associates during the 2016 campaign and transition, accusations Both Trump and Moscow have denied.

Mueller has also impaneled a grand jury, meaning he is allowed to subpoena officials and get sworn testimony which may lead to criminal indictments.

Ty Cobb, a special counsel to the president, did not comment on the latest development, but said the White House would “continue to fully cooperate” with the inquiry. He has also frequently said he hoped the investigation would be completed quickly.

It has been clear for months that Mueller would interview Trump’s closest advisers, but he now says he would like to talk with other administration officials, including members of the communications team.

Trump’s allies are particularly worried about Mueller seeking to interview Reince Priebus, the recently deposed White House chief of staff.

Trump’s confidants at the White House say that Priebus, who worked closely with Trump during his campaign, was never described by the president as completely loyal to him.

The White House has maintained its belief that Trump is not likely the subject of an investigation.