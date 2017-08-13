RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1119 GMT August 13 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198539
Published: 0918 GMT 13 Aug 2017

Emergency teams battle to contain oil spill off Kuwait

Emergency teams battle to contain oil spill off Kuwait

Kuwait, an OPEC member nation, has the world's six-largest estimated oil reserves [AP]

Emergency workers battled on Sunday to contain an oil spill near a joint Kuwaiti-Saudi oilfield in the Persian Gulf.

No official reports were available on the source or size of the leak in the waters off Kuwait's southern coast, near the joint Kuwaiti-Saudi offshore Al-Khafji oilfield, aljazeera.com wrote.

"Emergency oil teams are still struggling to put an oil spill near Kuwait's southern Ras Al-Zour area under control," said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation spokesman Talal al-Khaled in a statement carried by the official KUNA news agency.

Kuwaiti media quoted local oil experts as saying the spill originated from an old 50-km pipeline from Al-Khafji.

They estimated as many as 35,000 barrels of crude oil may have leaked into the waters off Al-Zour, where Kuwait is building a massive $30 billion oil complex that includes a 615,000-barrel-per-day refinery.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, located south of Kuwait along the Persian Gulf coast, said the spill had not reached their waters.

Saudi Arabia put into action a "crisis management plan" and was conducting an aerial survey of its oil plants along the coast, said a statement published by the official SPA news agency.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said teams from Saudi Arabian Chevron and Oil Spill Response Limited were cleaning the coastal waters.

Kuwait is a major producer of oil and gas, which make up about 95 percent of its export revenues.

   
KeyWords
Kuwait
oil spill
emergency teams
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1170 sec