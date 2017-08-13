RSS
News ID: 198543
Published: 1210 GMT 13 Aug 2017

Rouhani: World nations stand with Iran on JCPOA

Rouhani: World nations stand with Iran on JCPOA
president.ir

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the 2015 nuclear agreement benefits the entire region and the world, warning that any attempt to damage the deal will backfire.

Speaking at the last meeting of his cabinet on Sunday, Rouhani rejected claims by US President Donald Trump and opponents of the Islamic Republic who have described the accord, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the “worst deal ever” and accused Iran of having deceived others, Press TV reported.

“What is important about the JCPOA is the issue of understanding and a win-win situation,” he said.

   
