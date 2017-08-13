Rouhani: World nations stand with Iran on JCPOA

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the 2015 nuclear agreement benefits the entire region and the world, warning that any attempt to damage the deal will backfire.

Speaking at the last meeting of his cabinet on Sunday, Rouhani rejected claims by US President Donald Trump and opponents of the Islamic Republic who have described the accord, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the “worst deal ever” and accused Iran of having deceived others, Press TV reported.

“What is important about the JCPOA is the issue of understanding and a win-win situation,” he said.