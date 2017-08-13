RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0331 GMT August 13 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198551
Published: 1346 GMT 13 Aug 2017

Iran to dispatch naval forces to Atlantic

Iran to dispatch naval forces to Atlantic
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari highlighted his forces’ powerful presence in international waters and said the fleets will be dispatched to the west of the Atlantic Ocean in the near future.

Speaking at a ceremony on Sunday to unveil new books by the navy’s commanders, Sayyari referred to Western media’s attempts to portray the Iranian Navy as weak, saying the naval forces of the Islamic Republic proved them wrong, Tasnim News Agency reported.

No foreign military official could even imagine that the Iranian naval forces might reach the Atlantic Ocean, he said.

No one saw it likely that Iranian forces could sail around Africa or go to the Suez Canal, but they proved to be capable of doing it, the commander added.

“(In a program aired) on CNN, they (Americans) drew a line from Bandar Abbas to the Atlantic and said Iran by no means is capable of entering the ocean and passing through it, but we arrived in the Atlantic, and we will go to the west of the ocean in the near future,” Rear Admiral Sayyari added.

In recent years, Iran’s forces have increased their presence in high seas to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.

In line with international efforts to combat piracy, the Iranian Navy has also been conducting anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden to safeguard the vessels involved in maritime trade, especially the ships and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran.

   
KeyWords
Iran
navy
Atlantic
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0878 sec