Army kills 25 Daesh terrorists in central Syria

The Syrian Army backed by Russian warplanes and helicopters killed 25 members of the Daesh terror group in central Syria, a monitor said Sunday.

Supported by Russia, Syria's Army has waged a months-long offensive to recapture the vast desert region that stretches from the country's center to the Iraqi and Jordanian borders, AFP wrote.

On Saturday, "25 Daesh members were killed and others wounded in a commando operation by Syrian forces with air support from Russian warplanes and helicopters" in the northeast of Homs Province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

A military source said the operation occurred "20 kilometers inside Daesh terrorist lines".

The raid allowed Syrian forces to seize control of three villages in the area, official news agency SANA reported the source as saying.

The army has captured swathes of territory from Daesh in the province. According to the report, the terror group now controls just dozens of villages in the east of Homs.

The Syrian Badiya is a large stretch of desert that extends over around 90,000 square kilometers of territory.

Last week, the Observatory said Syrian forces had ousted Daesh from Al-Sukhneh, the last Daesh-held town in Homs Province.

Syria's Army and Russia this weekend confirmed its full recapture.

"The liberation of Al-Sukhneh from Daesh terrorists opens up possibilities for Syrian government forces to launch an assault and free the city of Deir Ezzor," a Russian Army statement said.

The terrorists hold the majority of the vast desert province of Deir Ezzor including most of its provincial capital.

The recapture of Deir Ezzor "would largely — if not completely — mark the end of the fight against Daesh," Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday told the Russia 24 television channel.

Syrian forces have more than doubled the territory they control in Syria over the past two months, he said.