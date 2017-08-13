Iran’s top military official to visit Turkey

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri heading a high-ranking delegation is scheduled to pay a three-day visit to Turkey.

The Iranian delegation and Turkish officials are set to discuss defense ties, border cooperation, regional developments as well as fighting terrorism, IRNA reported.

Baqeri will visit Ankara upon an official invitation of Turkey’s Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar.

Iran and Turkey enjoy cordial bilateral relations. Despite some differences on regional issues, Iran and Turkey are two sides of a trilateral mechanism to maintain cease-fire in certain parts of Syria.

Tehran-Ankara-Moscow cooperation has led to several successful indirect talks between the Syrian government and the opposition groups in the Kazakh capital of Astana.