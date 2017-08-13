East Azarbaijan ready to develop economic ties with UK

East Azarbaijan is ready to promote economic relations with the UK, said the province's governor general.

Esmaeil Jabbarzadeh, who was speaking in a meeting with British Ambassador to Iran Nicholas Hopton, pointed to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's remarks underlining the 12th government's determination to develop relations with other countries, reported IRNA.

Iran has no limitation in absorbing foreign investments in East Azarbajan, he added.

The province attracted foreign investments to the tune of $1.5 billion last year ranking second in the country.

Jabbarzadeh also expressed interest in benefiting from British firms' experience in renovating its food industry as well as auto parts manufacturing industry.

He also cited information technology (IT), information and communication technology (ICT) and new technologies as other areas of cooperation with other countries.

He hoped that the UK mission will cooperate to expedite the development of relations.