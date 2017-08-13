Dehlavi international congress to be held in Tehran

Art & Culture Desk

The Fifth International Urs-e Bidel Dehlavi will be held in Tehran on December 13-14.

Urs is a common term applied to great poet's commemoration ceremonies, IRNA reported.

The fifth edition of Dehlavi's memorial ceremony will be held jointly by Bidel Foundation and Iran's Literature Center.

Iran's Literature Center's call for the event reads: "Like previous ones, the fifth Urs is an appropriate cultural arena to present the results of latest literary, cultural and scientific researches and achievements by university professors and researchers involved in conducting studies on Dehlavi.

"Thinkers and researchers can submit the results of their studies and researches, in one of the fields previously announced, in the form of scientific and academic articles to the secretariat of Fifth International Urs-e Bidel Dehlavi conference.

"Among the topics to be addressed in the literary congress are Dehlavi's personality, works and thoughts, his historical personality and life events, his relations with his contemporary great literary, scientific and mystical figures and other people, the impacts Dehlavi's preceding or contemporary poets and mystics had on him and analyzing and criticizing his works in verse and prose.

"The deadline for delivering the abstracts and copies of the articles are September 6 and November 6, 2017, respectively. The decision of the congress' panel of juries about the articles to be given the opportunity to be presented in the confab will be announced on November 21."

Dehlavi (1642–1720), was the foremost representative of the later phase of the 'Indian style' of Persian poetry and the most difficult and challenging poet of that school. He is considered the most difficult and challenging poet of Safavid-Mughal poetry.

Even though he is known as a master of Persian poetry, Bidel was actually of Turkic Central Asian descent, his family originally belonging to the Arlas tribe of the Chaghatay, regarded by some as part of the Uzbek people. He was born in Azimabad, present-day Patna in India.