Iran's capital to host Indian violin concert

Art & Culture Desk

An Indian violin concert is to be performed in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday.

The concert, which will be held at Roudaki Hall, is to be given by Indian 'Master of Strings' R. Sridhar and his ensemble.

The musical performance has been organized by the Indian Embassy in Tehran to mark the 70th anniversary of India's independence.

India's Independence Day is observed each year on August 15 as a national holiday to commemorate the nation's independence from the UK on August 15, 1947.