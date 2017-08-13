Iranian-Qatari-Canadian flick enters TIFF Discovery section

Art & Culture Desk

A film by Iranian director, Sadaf Foroughi, titled 'Ava' will be screened in the Discovery section of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2017.

The flick is a joint production of Iran, Canada and Qatar, ISNA reported.

Those films that are typically a director's first or second feature film are pitted in the fest's Discovery section.

'Ava' is Foroughi's first feature film. She started her career as a film director in 2004 and has produced a number of short films which all have been screened in international filmfests.

'Ava' is a drama film which narrates the story of a 17-year-old girl who makes a decision that has an impact not only on her life but also those of her family and friends.

The cast include Mahour Jabbari (actor), Leili Rashidi (actress), Bahar Nohian (actress), Vahid Aqapour (actor), Shayesteh Sajjadi (actress), Hooman Hoorsan (actor), Pantea Tajbakhsh (actress), Sara Alimardani (actress), Mona Ghiasi (actress), Parnian Akhtari (actress) and Asal Karimi (actress).

Foroughi is also the screenwriter for the movie.

TIFF 2017 will be held from September 7 to 17.