Iranian artist Azita Hedayeti, who lives in Slovenia, will hold her first painting exhibition in Iran.

Her solo exhibition will open at Persian Idea Art Gallery in Tehran on August 18, Mehr News Agency reported.

Hedayeti was born in 1966 in Iran and completed her studies in painting in the country. She held a number of group expos in Slovenia during 2009-2012.

In 2015, she put her works on show in a group exhibition in Germany, in which a number of prominent Iranian and German artists had also showcased their works. Hedayeti also held a number of solo exhibitions in Slovenia during 2008-16.

The main theme of her paintings is cultural exchanges among countries. She does her best to combine cultural elements of different states with Iranian style in her artworks. Her works are quite popular with foreign collectors and art lovers.

She will put 12 of her paintings on show in the expo which will continue until August 23.