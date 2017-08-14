China industrial output slows sharply in July

China's industrial output, a key engine of growth, slowed sharply in July as government efforts to rein in debt weighed on demand and economic activity, official data showed on Monday.

The figures come as the authorities have sought to tighten regulations to tame debt as well as reduce excess capacity left over from massive government-backed infrastructure spending at the height of the global financial crisis, AFP wrote.

Output by Chinese factories and workshops grew by a lower-than-expected 6.4 percent compared to the same month last year, the national statistics bureau said.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg News had expected growth of 7.1 percent for July after industrial production expanded by 7.6 percent in June.

Retail sales, meanwhile, slowed slightly to 10.4 percent last month while fixed asset investment posted 8.3 percent growth in the January-July period — both slightly below expectations.

"In general, the national economy was generally steady in July with continued positive momentum and deepening structural reform," national statistics bureau spokesman Mao Shengyong said at a news conference.

"But we also see that the international circumstance is still complicated and fluid, domestic structural conflicts still stand out, and there are still a lot of hidden concerns."

While China has posted better-than-expected second quarter growth of 6.9 percent, economic analysts have warned that the momentum will not last as authorities clamp down on debt.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital Economics, said on Monday's figures provided ‘mixed signals’ as growth in electricity and steel output accelerated while production of consumer goods and most other commodities slowed.

"The upshot is that both foreign and domestic demand appear to have softened at the start of (the third quarter)," Evans-Pritchard said.

"A few sectors, such as steel, seem to have defied this slowdown in economic activity. But the strength in these areas likely won't last given that policy tightening is set to further weigh on infrastructure and property investment in coming months," he said.