President's adviser arrives in flood-stricken Golestan Province

President Hassan Rouhani's adviser and Iranian Government spokesman Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht arrived in Golestan province on Monday morning to visit flood-stricken areas.

During his trip, Nobakht is scheduled to visit Aliabad and Ramian, two towns which have been hit by flash floods, IRNA reported.

After visiting the damaged areas, he will attend Crisis Management Committee meeting of the province to discuss ways of helping the affected people.

The flash floods which happened in the northeastern provinces of Golestan and Khorasan Razavi on August 10-11 claimed the lives of 12 people.

Nobakht had earlier visited flood-stricken areas in Khorasan Razavi Province.

The floods triggered by heavy rains have so far claimed five lives in the provincial city of Kalat, two in Dargaz, one in Neishabour and one in Fariman, Director General of provincial Crisis Management Office Hojjatali Shayanfar said.