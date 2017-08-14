Moon seeks to boost economy through job creation

President Moon Jae-in has championed job creation and increased household income as a way to put South Korea on the path of sustainable economic growth that can benefit all people.

Moon has vowed to create 810,000 ‘quality’ jobs in the public sector during his single five-year term in office that ends in 2022, Yonhap reported.

Last month, the National Assembly, despite some objections, passed the 11.03 trillion-won ($9.8 billion) supplementary budget bill that aims to create 2,575 central government jobs, giving a much-needed boost to Moon.

Asia's fourth-largest economy has been struggling to create more jobs for people, especially young people.

The unemployment rate for young people, aged between 15 and 29, stood at 9.3 percent in July, much higher than the overall jobless rate of 3.5 percent, according to government data.

The chief executive who came to office in May has also vowed to push to make public sector non regular workers into regular employees with greater job security and higher pay. He has encouraged private businesses to follow suit and increase the number of regular workers on their payrolls.

In a move that demonstrated Moon's commitment to ‘income-led growth’, the government and union representatives agreed on a 16.4 percent hike of the minimum pay to 7,530 won ($6.73) for 2018, with an ultimate goal of reaching 10,000 before the president steps down from office.

Moon's economic policy showed that he is pursuing a so-called trickle-up effect, which means that strengthened welfare for low-income people could lead to rise in spending, which in turn could have positive on the overall economy.

The move underscored Moon's efforts to narrow the yawning gap between the rich and poor.

South Korea's total income distribution released by Statistics Korea reached 9.32 last year, meaning that the top 20 percent income bracket had nine times more earnings than those in the bottom 20 percent.

The liberal president's policy is a departure from measures advocated by past conservative government that pushed for ‘trickle down’ economics, a theory that wealth trickles down from big firms to smaller firms, and to mom-and-pop stores and low-income people.

Big firms have made more money, though these gains have failed to benefit households as a whole. Many big companies have been accused of hoarding earnings instead of making investments and hiring more workers.