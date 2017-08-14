Dealing with hidden hunger among children

One of the most alarming things about hidden hunger is that it does not make one feel hungry in the normal way at all, but has a deep impact on core health.

Hidden hunger is caused by micronutrient deficiencies and is a kind of undernutrition that occurs when intake and absorption of vitamins and minerals are too low to sustain good health and development, timesofindia.indiatimes.com wrote.

Affecting mostly children, doctors and pediatricians said that even healthy-looking kids might be deficient in Vitamin A, B2, B12 and C, iron, trace minerals like iodine, zinc, etc.

The causes

Consultant pediatrician Dr. Mukesh Sanklecha said, "The main reason of hidden hunger in infants and children today is a lack of adequate minerals and vitamins in the food."

The impact

Micronutrients are essential for both the overall mental and physical well-being of a child and deficiencies have an adverse and long-term impact.

Experts said that a deficiency of micronutrients can cause low levels of immunity and lead to impaired cognitive and motor development, stunted growth, low immune response, less capacity to do physical work, and increased mortality and morbidity.

Dealing with it

Experts suggested that the most effective way of dealing with hidden hunger is by adopting certain food-based approaches.

Clinical nutritionist Dr. Zubeda Tumbi said, "Strategies like diet diversification and food fortification are primarily aimed at ensuring that the child's diet consists of adequate quantities of micronutrients."

Diet diversification involves food items from different food groups in the diet to meet the micronutrient requirements.

Experts said that it is not feasible to fulfil all micronutrients from one or two food groups and thus, regular intake of various foods from different groups in adequate quantities and variety is required.

Hence, it is important to consume a variety of cereals, fruits and vegetables.

On the other hand, food fortification is enrichment of the food items by increasing their micronutrient content.

Tumbi said, "Add small quantities of vitamins and minerals to foods like rice, wheat flour, salt and milk to enhance their nutritional value."

Fortified infant cereals are rich in micronutrients and effective in overcoming nutritional deficiencies.

Pediatrician Dr. Indu Khosla said, "Children's nutritional needs are much more than that of an adult and hence, thorough measures need to be taken to fulfil these requirements."

Sanklecha added, “Some doctors feel that only increasing diversity in food may not be the only solution.

"Medicinal supplementation or fortified supplements is another solution."