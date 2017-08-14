US Democratic leaders react to Charlottesville deadly clashes

The US Democratic leaders are responding to a recent instance of hate crime by American white supremacists.

In a rare statement on Sunday, former US President Barack Obama urged introspection in the wake of the events, quoting civil rights icon and anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela, presstv.ir reported.

The first African American president asserted that "love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite."

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite," he said in a series of tweets, citing Mandela's autobiography, "Long Walk to Freedom."

His former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, also called on political leaders "to be strong in their words & deliberate in their actions.”

"The incitement of hatred that got us here is as real and condemnable as the white supremacists in our streets," the 2016 presidential contender said on Twitter. "Every minute we allow this to persist through tacit encouragement or inaction is a disgrace, & corrosive to our values."

Another Democratic leader, former Vice President Al Gore, went further to address US President Donald Trump directly over the issue.

“Mr. President, for the sake of your country, I would urge you to try again,” Gore said in response to Trump's address on the matter. “Mr. President, I would urge you to give more thought to what it means to have a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan and Nazi movement marching and creating this kind of hatefulness.”

In response to the move, the US president condemned “many sides” for their bigotry and haltered rather than transparently condemning the terrorist attack by white nationalists.

“The country would be better served if the President would come back before the people and think of a more thoughtful and appropriate statement about how we can understand what’s going on in American and how we go forward,” Gore added.

Captured on video and shared on the internet, the moment a car plowed into the crowd taking part in a counter-protest against white nationalists, shocked the nation.

Heather Heyer,32, was killed and some 20 others were injured.

A 20-year-old Nazi sympathizer, identified as James Alex Fields Jr, was said to have been behind the wheel.