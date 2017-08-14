How much water should you drink in a day?

It's something we all know we should do, but often fall short of —drinking water.

We all know the NHS recommends two liters of water a day, but do we actually know what that means? and do we ever really achieve it?

There are a lot of rumors and myths around how much water we need to consume in a day, so we've taken a look once and for all at what we really need to be doing.

Of course, it's easier said than done so we've included some tips to upping your intake and let you know what counts towards your water content.

How much to drink in a day

6-8 glasses (1.2 liters) a day — but remember you get some of this from food.

* 1200 ml

* 1.2 Liters

* 2.1117 Pints

How much is too much?

It's known as water intoxication.

It's where a person drinks so much it dilutes the salt in their blood. It can leave you lethargic, light-headed and in extreme cases, it can be fatal.

But, this happens very rarely and only tends to occur when people are dehydrated through exercise and they suddenly drink two or three liters in a short space of time.

A new study has highlighted the danger of drinking too much water.

Researcher Dr. Michael Farrell, from Monash University in Melbourne said, "If we just do what our body demands us to we'll probably get it right — just drink according to thirst rather than an elaborate schedule.

"Here for the first time we found effort-full swallowing after drinking excess water which meant they were having to overcome some sort of resistance.

"This was compatible with our notion that the swallowing reflex becomes inhibited once enough water has been drunk.”

Can you lose weight drinking water?

One of the simplest ways to lose weight is to drink water before eating, according to research carried out in 2010.

A 12-week study, reported to the American Chemical Society, involved 48 people aged between 55 and75.

One group drank two cups of water before each meal and the other didn't. Water drinkers lost 15.5lbs on average, the others 11lbs.

Dr. Brenda Davy, senior author of the survey, said, "We found in earlier studies that middle-aged and older people who drank two cups of water right before eating a meal ate between 75 and 90 fewer calories during that meal.

"In this recent study, dieters who drank water before meals, three times per day, lost about 5lbs more than dieters who did not increase water intake.

"People should drink more water and less sugary, high-calorie drinks. It's a simple way to manage weight."

"There have been cases when athletes in marathons were told to load up with water and died, in certain circumstances, because they slavishly followed these recommendations and drank far in excess of need."