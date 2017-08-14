Children risk life to cross dangerous raging river just to get to school (video)

Children have been forced to cross a dangerous raging river to get school after it was swollen by monsoon rain in India.

Footage shows the students from Chamba in the Himachal Pradesh state helping each other across the fast-flowing river which is running down a rocky slope in the mountainous region, metro.co.uk wrote.

Crossing the river can reportedly take as long as 40 minutes as the children have to tread carefully so that they don’t slip over.

Older children can be seen carrying smaller children on their back during the mile journey to their school.

Deendyal Sharma, who lives in the village of 400 people, told The Times of India: “There is a lot of grass and vegetation on the slippery footpaths in the village. Risk of snakes and flashflood is always there. We remain worried mainly for our girls.”

The issue has since been raised with the local district authority who said they will look into the matter.

The construction of a temporary bridge across the river began 10 years ago but only two pillars were built before work stopped.

Sudesh Mokhta, deputy commissioner of Chamba, told the Times instructions had been issued to complete the work.

The children aren’t the only ones who face a difficult journey to get to school in the region.

In an interview with India TV News one girl said often adults aren’t available to help: “My clothes get wet, I have to untie my shoes, and my books get wet.”